Retired Clark County judge's kidney transplant story spans generations of donate life legacy

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jeff Walson, a retired circuit judge from Clark County, received a life-saving kidney transplant from his son nearly two years ago. The story carries a remarkable connection to National Donate Life Month and to Kentucky's organ donation history.

A few days before Christmas 2023, doctors at the Mayo Clinic told Walson he had about a year to live without a new kidney.

"Unless you get a transplant, unless you get a new kidney, and that meant I might not see next Christmas, that this one is going to be my last Christmas," Walson said.

About five months into that year, Walson received a call from his son, Jake — who wanted to help and was a match.

"Of course it was great news, it was news that I had pretty much discounted because I was prepared to, you know, wind things up on this earth," Walson said.

The emotional weight of the moment hit differently knowing the source of that hope.

"It was very emotional, kinda the other way, because it was my son who was going to save my life," Walson said.

Jake donated a kidney to his father in a living donation procedure. Walson describes his son's attitude about the sacrifice in simple terms.

"He's so humble, I don't know if he's even proud. I think he's glad I'm here because we still get to hang out," Walson said.

The story carries a striking generational connection. Walson's father, Arthur "Whitey" Walson, helped found the trust that would become part of Donate Life Kentucky — the registry dedicated to spreading awareness about the life-saving impact of organ donation. Arthur Walson passed away on July 30, 2012.

Jeff Walson's transplant took place on July 30, 2024; the significance of that date went unnoticed at first.

"None of us really thought about it until my sweet daughter-in-law said, you know what, it's July 30," Walson said.

"We were like, that's amazing, wow," Walson said.

The transplant also allowed Walson to meet his fifth grandchild, born last October,a milestone he was not certain he would reach.

"That's the big news," Walson said.

Walson said the experience has reshaped how he approaches each day.

"Try every day to be very grateful and not complain. I try not to complain about anything. I'm very, very blessed," Walson said.

Walson hopes others will consider getting involved with the Donate Life Kentucky Trust, a system that allows organ donors to sign their driver's license in support of a trust dedicated to promoting the cause.

