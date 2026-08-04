Retired Georgetown police K9 Rocky dies after years of service to the department

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Georgetown Police Department is mourning the loss of Rocky, a retired K9 who served the agency from 2017 until his retirement in 2023.

Rocky joined the department in 2017, beginning his career alongside his first handler, Lt. Mike Scott. The two spent four weeks training in Clair, Michigan, before going on to serve the community together, the department detailed.

When Scott was promoted to sergeant in 2019, Rocky was paired with Sgt. Todd Adams, with whom he continued working until his retirement. According to the department, Rocky was a dual-purpose K9.

After retiring in 2023, he returned home to live with Scott and his family.

The Georgetown Police Department remembered Rocky in a statement.

"Rocky was more than a police dog, he was a trusted partner, a protector, a loyal friend, and a beloved member of the GPD family," the department said.