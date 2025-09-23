Retired Lexington sergeant remembered for community dedication after his death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following his death, retired Lexington Police Department Sergeant 88-year-old Donald Lee was remembered by the department for his dedication to service. The department announced the death of Lee and went on to note that he served the community for 27 years.

Lee's obituary detailed that he died on Sept. 17 at an area hospital. The obituary reported that he served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Lee was also married for 36 years to his late wife and is survived by his children.

The visitation for Lee is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Consolidated Baptist Church on Sept. 23. The funeral service will take place immediately after at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Eugene Turner presiding. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.