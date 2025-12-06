Richmond BBQ restaurant gets $10K grant after storm damage

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond barbecue restaurant is back in business after receiving crucial support to recover from winter storm damage that threatened to shut down operations permanently.

Smitty's Southern Style BBQ on East Irvine Street has been serving the community for more than a decade, filling the area with the aroma of smoked ribs and pulled pork. What started as a food truck in 2010 quickly grew into a beloved restaurant built on family recipes and the legacy of founder Fred Smith.

"Fred Smith, he was a great guy. Some people liked him, some people loved him. There was no in between. He was a great guy. Funny guy. Down to earth," said Jeffery Robinson, the restaurant's current owner.

After Smith passed away, his stepson Robinson and mother stepped in to continue the business. Robinson took on the owner operational role about a year and a half ago.

"It just means a lot to me being able to step in the owner operational role and continue to build it and take it to the next level and to continue my family's legacy," Robinson said.

A winter storm brought operations to a complete halt when roof damage prevented crews from installing a ventilation system required for Robinson to cook Smitty's signature dishes. The restaurant faced an uncertain future until receiving a major lifeline through a $10,000 national DoorDash relief fund.

"The grant that we got from Doordash, it's helped us a whole lot," Robinson said. "We were able to get a proper ventilation system installed. We were able to switch from electric to gas, which is more efficient when cooking, chicken wings, catfish, as well as supplies. Whenever disaster hits, you kind of run low on funds, and we were able to kind of bounce back with our inventory with that as well."

For Robinson, the support represents more than just financial assistance. It's a way to move forward, honor Smitty's legacy and continue serving a community that has always supported the restaurant.

"We love the support that we get from Richmond, Kentucky and we love to support Richmond back," he said.

The restaurant owner has a simple invitation for anyone looking to experience authentic Southern barbecue: "If you wanna try some great barbeque, come to 474 East Irvine Street in Richmond, Kentucky."

For more information on Doordash's Disaster Relief Fund, click here.

