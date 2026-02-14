Richmond church hosts 'Night to Shine' event for people with special needs

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX18) — Under twinkling string lights at Eastside Community Church in Richmond, 115 kings and queens celebrated at the annual "Night to Shine" event Friday night, a glitzy prom experience designed for people with special needs.

"It's fun. It's a fun, great time, meet some friends, and just have a great time," said Phoebe Kochis, who attended the event in a sparkly pink dress.

The global event, hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation, offered attendees the full prom experience with makeup stations, hair styling, free limo rides, shoe shining, karaoke, and a red carpet walk.

"It's about our culture. It's about our feelings. It's very hard for the kids. And this is for all the kids," said Brittany Foster.

For many attendees, the event has become an annual tradition they eagerly anticipate.

"I like all the dances every year. I went twice every year, and then I wanted to have a lot of fun. Because I have autism, and I just want to have fun tonight. And I want to have a good time," said Erica Strong, who wore a red sequin dress.

The celebration featured various activities that allowed guests to showcase their personalities and talents.

"I love to sing, I love to dance. I love fun things. I love all of the people," Kochis said.

One attendee in a cowboy hat shared his favorite activities: "I like to do the dance. Dance and karaoke."

The event was made possible by 300 volunteers who came out to help make the night special, while the community rallied around to cheer on the couples throughout the evening.

Josh Sabol expressed gratitude for the community support.

"I just want to thank you all because we love you all," Sabol said.

"Reach for the stars, and you'll become one," expressed Kochis.

The church is always looking for volunteers which you can apply on its website. Or if you'd like to be a guest at the prom, you can sign up for next year's glitzy event.