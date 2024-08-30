Richmond created local overdose awareness event helping those battling addiction

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Om Saturday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Richmond, there's an event for overdose awareness month featuring representatives from local recovery centers.

A woman who spent several years battling addiction is now leading efforts to help people with drug and alcohol problems. Brittany Robertson, sober for ten years, is one of the coordinators for the overdose awareness event on Turpin Drive.

"We want to continue to do this and continue to help people even if it's just one person at a time," Robertson said.

Robertson is one of the ministers at Lionheart Ministries, and as she tries to help more and more people recover, she points out one of the slogans at the church.

"Broken people helping other broken people because we've all been broken, we've all been torn down, we've all been in that bad place," Robertson added.

Brittany was intimidated at first to help people who needed to get on the road to recovery.

"I was afraid, that you know if I start helping these people, and I get around these things, am I going to get back into that old pattern myself?"

The new version of Robertson put it in perspective.

"I like this version of myself better than I like the version of myself that was in addiction, that was homeless, that was struggling because even when I have a bad day, this version

of myself is worth fighting for," Robertson said.

She's on the right track. Brittany just bought her first home last Friday. This mother of three kids and lifelong resident of Richmond looks forward to serving the community and the congregation at Lionheart, one where nearly all of its members has a history of addiction.

"It's not just about us or just about our church, we just want to see everyone get the help that they need and help that they deserve," Robertson said.

Over 14 vendors will be on hand at the overdose awareness event Saturday in Richmond. About 500 people attended the event last year.