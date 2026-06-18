Richmond firefighters rescue 5 residents from flooded mobile home park

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Floodwaters up to three feet deep prompted a rescue at a Richmond mobile home park Thursday morning.

Richmond Fire Chief Patrick Tudor said water across Bradbury Pointe Mobile Home Park reached two to three feet in depth and was reaching the ground areas under some mobile homes.

Richmond Fire Department crews removed five residents from three trailers. The residents were able to stay at a temporary location while waters receded, Tudor added.

Tudor said the residents were able to return to their homes. Water did not reach their living areas, according to Tudor.