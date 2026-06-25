Richmond House of Prayer reopens 15 months after storm damage closed its doors

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond House of Prayer has reopened its doors in Madison County, marking the first time attendees have been welcomed back into the building in 15 months.

A storm in March 2025 tore pieces of tin from the church's roof, allowing water to seep into the building and forcing the congregation to hold services at the old Richmond Mall while repairs were made.

The $1.3 million renovation project transformed the building that the church has called home for 36 years, expanding the worship room by 3,600 square feet. Hundreds of volunteers helped throughout the transitional process.

Pastor Owen Moody said the finished space is a significant upgrade.

"This is so much improved. It's so much better with the new cameras, the new sound equipment, the new big screen up front. It's so much more functionable," Moody said.

His daughter, Amanda Ballard, said a majority of the $1.3 million cost was covered by donations.

"It's not only exciting, but it's just, it's overwhelming," Ballard said.

Moody reflected on the outpouring of support from the community.

"I knew this but I didn't know it to this degree. That I'm not in this alone we've got wonderful church people that care about the community they care about us, they have a heart for the world, and I thank God for them," Moody said.

The reopening carries added meaning for Moody, who has been battling throat cancer. After 28 rounds of radiation, Father's Day marked the first time he returned to the stage in months. He found a way to laugh about the time away.

"I've had some come in and fill in services, so the preaching's actually been better since I've been gone than it was when I was here," Moody said.

Both Moody and Ballard said their faith carried them through the hardship.

"It's not just about me, it's not just about this church, we are a kingdom people," Moody said.

"Even though things at times you were like 'oh no why is this happening,' we know that everything works for the good for those who trust him," Ballard said.

