Richmond Juneteenth 5K brings community together for multiple causes

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 5K run in Richmond brought the community together to celebrate Juneteenth while supporting several important causes.

The event helped address homelessness, raised money for scholarships for nontraditional students, and educated participants about local history through signs placed along the trail.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe noted how the event has grown over time and celebrated the diverse turnout.

"When you look at the people that are here. All ages, all backgrounds, ethnicities, I think Wow people are doing this together. That says a lot," Blythe said.

One highlight of the celebration was recognition of the historical significance of Maple Grove Cemetery, which will be featured in more detail in upcoming coverage.

The Juneteenth 5K exemplified community unity while commemorating the important holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

