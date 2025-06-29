Richmond Juneteenth celebration highlights local history

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond brought the community together to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday and Sunday with an event that benefited local charities while offering participants a chance to learn about African American history along the running path.

"African American history is simple American history," said Judy Greene-Baker, a historian involved with the event.

That history included Maple Grove Cemetery, where participants could learn about the about the largest African American cemetery in Richmond.

Greene-Baker, who served in the Army for 28 years, has a personal connection to the cemetery.

"My grandparents are buried there," she said.

As a military veteran herself, Greene-Baker emphasized the importance of honoring those who served before her, particularly when their contributions weren't properly recognized.

"I stand on their shoulders. When their service and sacrifice wasn't honored. I want to honor that. That's part of why we have the signage that we do have in the cemetery," Greene-Baker said.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe highlighted the inclusive nature of the event, which brought together people from various backgrounds.

"All backgrounds from different ethnicity. I know people who people from several ethnicity. People are doing this...together," Blythe said.

For many participants, the event offered more than just physical activity—it provided an opportunity to connect with their heritage.

"When we discover from where we come, we can perhaps better understand and appreciate where we are now," Blythe said.