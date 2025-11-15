Richmond man arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man faces multiple charges after allegedly abducting and assaulting a woman while impersonating a police officer in Jackson County early Saturday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Bernardo was arrested at approximately 3:28 a.m. on November 15 at Apple Market in McKee after a Jackson County deputy sheriff responded to a report of a distressed woman possibly involved in a domestic situation, according to the Jackson County Sheriff.

During an investigation, the deputy sheriff gathered information that indicated that Bernardo had abducted a woman under the guise of helping her while restraining her from leaving his vehicle. A release from the sheriff's department states that the deputy's investigation revealed that Bernardo had physically and sexually assaulted the victim during the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Bernardo also falsely claimed to be an officer with the Richmond Police Department while on scene. The deputy also reportedly detected signs of impairment during his investigation.

Bernardo was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and charged with "Kidnapping (adult), Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree, Impersonating a Peace Officer, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Substances, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Menacing, and Assault 4th Degree."

The investigation remains ongoing.