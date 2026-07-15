Richmond man's near-death experience during organ donation procedure inspires new Kentucky law

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Richmond man who woke up as doctors prepared to remove his organs for donation inspired a new Kentucky law that takes effect Wednesday.

In 2021, T.J. Hoover woke up while a medical team prepared to remove his organs for donation. According to his sister, doctors attempted to harvest his organs after he suffered an overdose, despite him showing signs of life.

"Almost immediately as soon as his honor walk started, his eyes were opened, and they were tracking, looking around at the people that were there," Donna Rhorer told LEX News Anchor Annie Brown in July 2025.

His story later gained international attention and helped prompt reform of federal regulations.

Covering Kentucky KY man wakes during organ harvesting procedure, prompting federal investigation Annie Brown

House Bill 510 was signed into law in April, and now requires medical teams to immediately pause organ recovery if a patient shows any signs of life. Doctors must then completely reassess the patient's neurological and physiological status, with organ donation or recovery not permitted to continue until done so.

Anyone involved in the procedure can request a pause, including spouse or legal representation and hospital staff.

The law also prohibits hospitals from denying life-saving care solely to preserve organs.

The Cabinet of Health and Family is required to track paused procedures and must submit a report to the state by October of each year and provide an overview of cases and any corrective actions related.

If a person or facility fails to comply with the law, they may face suspension of their organ donation and recovery program, as well as civil penalites asnd reporting to licensing agencies.