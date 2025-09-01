Richmond mom's Facebook plea saves 10-year-old's birthday party

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A birthday party that was supposed to be filled with fun, laughter and celebration turned into a 10-year-old boy sitting by the window, waiting for everyone to arrive.

When no one showed up to her son Bentley's birthday party, Katie Pierce took matters into her own hands. The mother of the fourth-grader posted to a Richmond Facebook moms group, asking for anyone to come and offering free food and arcade games at Galaxy Bowling Alley.

"I was thinking if we could get just one kid to come maybe it would change his day," Pierce said.

The community responded in a big way.

Paige Kelley, a local mom, saw the post when her mother sent her a screenshot.

"My mom came over and was hanging out with us and then she left and a couple hours went by and she sent me the screenshot and I was like, 'We have got to go," Kelley said.

Jackie Johnson, another Richmond mother, felt compelled to help after reading Pierce's plea.

"She was asking for anyone to come and that nobody had shown up and it was just like a punch to my gut," Johnson said.

Camden Burke, who also responded to the call, put himself in Bentley's shoes.

"I was like, well, if I was his age and nobody showed up to my birthday party, I would want somebody to show up and surprise me and come hang out with me for my birthday," Burke said.

Within 30 minutes, around 15 people from Richmond had shown up to celebrate with Bentley at the bowling alley. While the arcade games and fun took place inside, the friendships made there will last long after the party ended.

Kelley's son Colt immediately clicked with Bentley, bonding over video games.

As a mother of two, Kelley understood the heartbreak Pierce must have felt.

"I am a mom of two and I was just like no. It's just not… it is a huge fear for every parent I think," Kelley said.

Pierce believes the community's response transformed what could have been a devastating day for her son.

"I think it took a day that could've really been a setback for a little heart. It's his big day turning double digits and not having anybody to celebrate with," Pierce said.

When asked what he thought of his new friends celebrating at his 10th birthday party, Bentley had a simple response: "Super good!"

The community's kindness reminded everyone of an important message.

"Just be kind to people. It's already a hard enough world. So just do how you would want you to be treated or your kids to be treated," Kelley said.