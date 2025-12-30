Richmond PD reminds buyers to stay safe online after Facebook Marketplace carjacking

MADISON COUNTY, KY (LEX 18) — A Facebook Marketplace transaction turned into a carjacking Saturday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police detailed that 21-year-old Jadon Carter met with vehicle owners on Jason Drive in Madison County for what was supposed to be a vehicle swap arranged through the Facebook Marketplace.

During the test drive, Carter allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered the owners to get out of the car before driving away, police said. The victims immediately called 911 after Carter fled the scene.

While officers were responding to the carjacking report, dispatch received another call about a hit-and-run crash nearby Overland Drive. Police discovered the incidents were connected.

"We found out that they were connected because it was the same subject who had carjacked a vehicle and then crashed into another person's vehicle," said Makenzie Davis, executive assistant with Richmond Police Department.

Police arrested Carter the following day. He faces multiple charges including carjacking, fourth-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

The incident serves as a reminder for people to use caution when conducting online transactions, police said. Richmond Police Department recommends several safety measures for Facebook Marketplace users.

People should tell someone about their plans and bring a group when meeting strangers, as there is strength in numbers, police noted. All meetings should take place in public locations including at the Richmond Police Department.

"One of those good things to remember is that if it seems suspicious, it probably is. Because your gut will always try to lead you best when you are thinking about those situations," Davis said.

Davis, who uses Facebook Marketplace herself, advises people to research sellers thoroughly before meeting. She recommended looking up the seller and checking their reviews as part of the vetting process.

"We're consistently receiving reports of different sales things maybe gone sideways or complaints of a product not being what it was intended to be or meeting someone who wasn't who they claimed to be," Davis said.

Despite the risks, police believe buyers and sellers can have positive experiences on online marketplaces if they trust their instincts and take necessary precautions.

