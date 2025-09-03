Richmond police arrest two in domestic dispute that led to gunfire

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a domestic violence incident that led to gunfire at Ty Court on Monday afternoon.

52-year-old Iris Lewis and 55-year-old Roderick Tejada, both from Richmond, were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 4 p.m. The incident began when a 911 caller reported a dispute near the Ty Court apartments. While on the phone with dispatch, the caller reported hearing multiple shots fired, Richmond police report/

According to police, Lewis and Tejada were involved in an argument when Lewis reportedly got a firearm from her vehicle and fired one shot before leaving the scene. She later returned, and all parties were interviewed.

After obtaining a search warrant and conducting further investigation, both individuals were arrested and charged.

Police say that Lewis has been charged with assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) with minor injury, first-degree wanton endangerment for discharging a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Tejada was charged with assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) with minor injury.

Police confirmed no injuries from gunshot wounds were reported in connection with this case. Both suspects were lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

