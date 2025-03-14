Richmond Police Department launches cadet program

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Madison County, after applications started last November, the Richmond Police Department is running a new police cadet program helping those interested in law enforcement.

Twelve cadets, ages 18 to 20 were accepted after applying through the city's website and a military veteran for Richmond PD is leading the training. Tyson Yancey is working with cadets from 6 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday.

"To lend that helping hand...to guide," Yancey said.

Yancey came up with the idea working with EKU partners with Madison Central High School while teaching a dual credit course.

"I had several students in that dual credit who would come to ask for advice...ask 'Hey, how can I get into law enforcement?'" Yancey noted.

Yancey did a lot of research for about a year prior to the birth of the program.

"I realized that not only are they asking for career advice, a lot of them were asking for life advice," Yancey said.

Yancey 's goal is to work with cadets on life skills necessary in terms of structure and respect.

"To succeed not just in life but their careers," Yancey said.

Rodney Richardson has spent a big part of his career with Richmond Police. With the department since 1998, named chief in 2021, Richardson wants the cadet program to be about mentorship, training and community engagement.

"This is more direct for the city of Richmond and the Richmond Police Department. We want our officers to know what this department stands for...what our values are," Richardson said.

Yancey is working on setting the example with this program, something that is critical in recruiting.

"We went through a tough spot around 2018, 2019, even up 'til 2022, and we slowly started to come back," Richardson noted.

That's a positive due in large part to an initiative like the cadet program.

"We're able to highlight the good and the bad and why decisions are made," Yancey said.

The police cadet program is one of several Richmond PD community initiatives. Other examples include an EKU internship program and dual credit class at Madison Central.

"We're trying to meet these kids even with our kids camp that we're doing. We try to meet them at an early age and peak their interest in a possible career in law enforcement. It's a great career you know, I've done it for 27 years. There's been bad days and we've had tough days but overall I wouldn't change a thing, it's great," Richardson said.

As for the cadet program, Igo Boxing & Fitness Center is a major connection for Richmond PD, as well. Igo provides training opportunities so the cadets get a strong balance of fitness in addition to classroom instruction at an old firehouse. More information can be found on the city's website.

