Richmond police hold donation drive for flood victims

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond Police partnered with Kroger to bring supplies to flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

Shoppers had the opportunity to donate groceries and supplies.

"They need it for the victims over in Eastern Kentucky," said one shopper.

Premade bags filled with non-perishable food were available for purchase at checkout.

Officers loaded them into three separate police cruisers and will ship them out to eastern Kentucky later.

"We brought 20 bags. We love people, and people need help. So, we are happy to help," explained one shopper.

"People can simply give cash, and at the end, we are going to go through and buy items from the list that are needed," said organizer Whitney Collins.

Organizers plan to hold more events in the future.