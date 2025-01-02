Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Richmond police respond to active standoff on McDougal Avenue

PXL_20250102_041949066.jpg
LEX 18
PXL_20250102_041949066.jpg
police crime tape.jpg
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department is reportedly on the scene of an active standoff on McDougal Avenue as of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that department negotiators are on the scene in which an individual is barricaded at an apartment in the 300 block of McDougal Avenue off South Killarney.

Some tenants, officials added, have been evacuated as a precaution until the situation is over.

A post from the department read that "nearby tenants are encouraged to stay indoors while responders work."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18