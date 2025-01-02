Richmond police respond to active standoff on McDougal Avenue

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department is reportedly on the scene of an active standoff on McDougal Avenue as of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that department negotiators are on the scene in which an individual is barricaded at an apartment in the 300 block of McDougal Avenue off South Killarney.

Some tenants, officials added, have been evacuated as a precaution until the situation is over.

A post from the department read that "nearby tenants are encouraged to stay indoors while responders work."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.