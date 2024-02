RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond police are looking for a missing teenager.

Police say Malachi Baker may have been in the areas of Hallie Irvine Street and Armory Park Monday night during activities at Madison Central High School.

Baker was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with "angelic angel" on the back, black Nike sweatpants, red shorts under the sweatpants, and white shoes with blue laces.

If you have any information, call Richmond police's dispatch number at (859) 624-4776.