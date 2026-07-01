Richmond woman wins $30,000 on Kentucky Humane Society scratch-off, plans to treat her bulldog

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Richmond woman's quick stop at the Mt. Vernon C-Store turned into an unforgettable moment when she scratched off a $2 Kentucky Humane Society Scratch-off and uncovered the game's $30,000 top prize.

Melanie Fisher plays Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs regularly, often choosing tickets that support causes she cares about, the lottery officials detailed. Both Fisher and her daughter benefited from lottery-funded scholarships for their education, making the Kentucky Humane Society ticket a natural choice when it launched.

"I scratched it off while talking to my daughter on the phone and just froze," Fisher said. "I said, 'I think I just won $30,000.' I checked it again and again because I couldn't believe it. I told my daughter, 'I was like, I have to go! It was crazy.'"

Fisher and her husband headed to the store to confirm the win before making the trip to Kentucky Lottery headquarters, where she took home $21,750 after taxes, according to officials.

Fisher describes the timing of the win as "a blessing," sharing that she has faced significant medical challenges over the past several years. The win brought her a renewed sense of hope.

"It's been a good week. This win came at the perfect time," she said.

Fisher plans to use her prize to support her church and other local nonprofits, and may treat herself to a long-admired designer bag — "but from a consignment shop," she laughed.

The family's English Bulldog will also benefit from the windfall.

"We told him we would be able to get his nails done," Fisher said. "And he will probably get some more toys."

Mt. Vernon C-Store will receive $300 for selling the winning ticket.

Two top prizes of $30,000 and 35 second-tier prizes of $5,000 remain on the $2 Kentucky Humane Society Scratch-off, which the Kentucky Lottery launched in May. Players can also play the Kentucky Humane Society online and Fast Play games at kylottery.com.

