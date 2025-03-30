Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Rider airlifted after ATV accident in Chandlerville

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted

CHANDLERVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An ATV rider was airlifted to the Pikeville Medical Center following a crash in Chandlerville on Saturday, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

A social media post from the fire and rescue group says they were dispatched to the accident, where a man had run over an embankment about 60 feet high.

Paintsville EMS and firefighters worked to get the patient loaded into a litter, which was then carried to a UTV to drive out of the woods. Once out of the woods, the patient was taken by ambulance to a helicopter and then flown to the hospital for treatment, the post states.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18