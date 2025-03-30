Rider airlifted after ATV accident in Chandlerville

CHANDLERVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An ATV rider was airlifted to the Pikeville Medical Center following a crash in Chandlerville on Saturday, according to W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.

A social media post from the fire and rescue group says they were dispatched to the accident, where a man had run over an embankment about 60 feet high.

Paintsville EMS and firefighters worked to get the patient loaded into a litter, which was then carried to a UTV to drive out of the woods. Once out of the woods, the patient was taken by ambulance to a helicopter and then flown to the hospital for treatment, the post states.