Rise in mosquito complaints prompts additional spraying in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will conduct additional mosquito spraying next week in response to a sharp increase in complaints from residents.

The spraying is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. and will target several Lexington neighborhoods across multiple ZIP codes.

On Sept. 8, crews will spray portions of ZIP codes 40511, 40508 and 40505, including the Masterson, Griffin Gate, Meadowthorpe, Downtown, Meadows/Loudon and Eastland neighborhoods.

On Sept. 9, spraying will take place in portions of ZIP code 40509, including Hamburg, Woodhill, Andover and Greenbrier.

On Sept. 10, crews will spray portions of ZIP codes 40503, 40517, 40515 and 40502, including the Picadome, Hill & Dale, Wellington, Beaumont, Lansdowne, Southeastern Hills and Lakewood neighborhoods.

The health department said spraying will occur only if weather conditions allow. Wind speeds must be below 10 mph, temperatures must be above 55 degrees and there can be no rain or dense fog.

Officials said the spray used by the health department affects only adult mosquitoes that are airborne at the time of treatment.

More information about the health department's mosquito control program is available on the LFCHD mosquito program website.

