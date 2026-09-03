Rising gas prices force Kentucky families, businesses to rethink spending ahead of Labor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — As gas prices climb, some Kentucky drivers say they're making difficult choices to stretch their budgets and cut costs.

For Enrique Lara, the owner of a local mowing company, higher fuel prices are affecting both his livelihood and his personal finances.

Lara said he fuels his equipment multiple times a week and has noticed a significant increase in costs compared to last year.

"Compared to last season, this machine used to take like $8, this one maybe $20," Lara said. "I got to put almost $40 in the big mower to get me through the day. So it's gone up a lot, almost double."The increased expense comes at a time when many Kentuckians are already dealing with rising costs for everyday necessities.

Heather Hackney said her family has been forced to make changes as fuel prices continue to rise.

"Gas prices are definitely impacting our family," Hackney said. "We are driving less and thinking about fall break coming up and what we can and can't afford and where we might go."With Labor Day travel underway, Hackney said her family's vacation plans look much different than they did just a few months ago.

Originally, the family planned a longer road trip that would have included several stops in the Northeast and possibly Canada. Instead, they're opting for shorter trips closer to home, including visits to Louisville and Western Kentucky.

Hackney said higher gas prices are just one part of a larger financial challenge facing many households.

"We can't maintain the living that we've had because everything is costing more," Hackney said. "We're really choosing what we are doing with our money much more."She said her family has cut back on dining out, reduced discretionary spending and become more intentional about where they travel.

Lara said he doesn't expect fuel prices to drop dramatically overnight, but he is hoping for gradual relief.

"I just want it to be steadily going down, kind of trying to get back to where it was last season," he said. "Because, yeah, it's crazy out here."For now, drivers like Lara and Hackney say they'll continue adjusting their budgets and travel plans while they wait for prices at the pump to come down.

Evelyn Schultz is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Evelyn at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv

