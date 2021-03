LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — North Broadway at New Circle Road is back open in Lexington following an accident involving a semi.

Lexington Police say a tractor-trailer tried going under the bridge around 1:00 a.m., but the truck was too tall and hit the bridge.

The driver was not hurt. Animal Care and Control responded to the scene because the truck was hauling chickens.

Some of the chickens died, and others got loose in the area.

The road reopened just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.