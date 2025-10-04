Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Road shut down near Merchant Drive and Dr. Robert R. Martin Bypass in Richmond following crash

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Richmond police are advising drivers to avoid the area surrounding Merchant Drive and the Robert R. Martin Bypass after a collision has closed traffic in both directions near the intersection by Speedway and Kohl’s.

Police say that Collision Reconstruction officers are on the scene, and no other details have been released yet regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.

People driving through Richmond are encouraged to choose an alternate route to avoid delays. Police have not released an estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

