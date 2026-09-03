Lexington needs more volunteer drivers to give free rides to cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky.- - Transportation is one of the most significant barriers cancer patients face when trying to get to the hospital for treatment, according to the American Cancer Society.

A volunteer driving program is working to close that gap.

The American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program connects cancer patients with volunteer drivers who donate their time and use of their personal vehicles to provide free rides to treatment.

In Kentucky, 40 drivers have provided more than 1,100 rides this year.

Nationally, the program has logged 90,000 rides, served 7,300 people with cancer, covered 1.1 million miles and relies on 6,000 volunteers.

But in the Lexington area, demand is outpacing supply.

"We're able to supply a little over half the rides that are requested," Lexington-area volunteer Michael Watts said.

He said the work suits him in a way other forms of support do not.

"Sitting by the bedside and talking that's not really my thing but driving and making sure they get there and taking them back home again that fits me really really well," he said.

Watts said the program does more than just get patients to appointments — it also gives caregivers a much-needed break.

"You can wear out your welcome with your friends and family making sure you can get to your appointments so a lot of times we're giving caregivers a break," he said.

For patients who do receive a ride, Watts said the difference is noticeable.

"It takes a good bit of stress off the people that are able to get a ride."

Since retiring in 2024, Watts has made Road to Recovery a consistent part of his life — and described the experience in straightforward terms.

"It's just a very fulfilling very satisfying very meaningful way to participate in society," he said.

For Watts, the ability to provide something as simple as a ride carries real weight.

"Taking that little bit of stress away from them, being able to provide a ride is an amazing feeling," he said.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a driver can learn more and sign up at cancer.org/drive.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv