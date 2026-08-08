Roadway now reopen after single vehicle collision involving landscape utility truck leaves 2 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department has announced that Greenwich Pike in northeastern Lexington has reopened after a single vehicle collision involving a large landscape utility truck occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded to the collision in the 5900 block of Greenwich Pike around 7:41 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, units located two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries from the collision. The two injured residents were transported to a local hospital.

At this time, the Lexington Police Department has not announced the cause of the accident.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.