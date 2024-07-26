Roadway shut down after fatal crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fatal collision occurred in Georgetown on McClelland Circle between Long Lick Pike and Betsy Way on Friday, officials report.

The accident has left Betsy Way, as well as Long Lick Pike at the roundabout, shut down.

The scene is being investigated by the Georgetown/Scott County Traffic Collision Reconstruction Unit.

“We kindly ask that you avoid this area for the next couple of hours to allow our team to conduct their investigation safely,” said the Georgetown Police Department in a Facebook post.