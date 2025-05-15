Roadway shut down on Leestown Road due to reported non-injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks on social media reported that the roadway is shut down on Leestown Road between Yarnallton Pike and Browns Mill Road on Thursday afternoon due to a non-injury collision.

The shut down is reportedly due to a collision between a car a dump truck with a trailer that was carrying a backhoe. The backhoe is reportedly flipped over.

Officials reported that traffic is being detoured as of 12 p.m. on Thursday. Motorist should drive with caution in the area as authorities work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.