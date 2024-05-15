Roadways shut down as former President Donald Trump leaves Cincinnati following fundraiser

CINCINNATI — Multiple roadways are shut down as former President Donald Trump leaves Cincinnati after a fundraiser Wednesday.

Former President Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance were in Indian Hill where Trump held a fundraiser for his presidential campaign.

Trump's motorcade is now heading to Lexington for another private fundraiser.

Multiple interstates are shut down as Trump's motorcade leaves Cincinnati, including the Brent Spence Bridge and southbound lanes of I-71 in Northern Kentucky.

OHGO

The Hamilton County Democratic Party (HCDP) released a statement about Trump's visit saying Trump and Vance "only show up here to collect checks from their multi-millionaire donors."

"While Republicans are charging donors $50,000 a plate to pay off Donald Trump's legal bills, Democrats in Hamilton County are focusing on re-electing good public servants on all levels of government," HCDP Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin said in the statement.

The Hamilton County Republican Party (HCRP) said in a statement that "it's very exciting to have President Trump in Cincinnati [Wednesday]."

The HCRP said Vance would be a "strategic and compelling choice for President Trump's vice president for several reasons."

Vance is one of Trump's potential Vice President running mates, according to ABC News.

Trump's other potential running mates include the following:



Republican Senator Tim Scott

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

"Overall, Senator JD Vance's alignment with President Trump's vision, his relatable personal story, and his ability to connect with key voter demographics make him an excellent choice for Vice President," the HCRP said.