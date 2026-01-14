2 Kentucky school districts closing through Friday due to flu, strep throat outbreak

(LEX 18) — Robertson County Schools and Middlesboro Independent Schools in Kentucky have closed from Thursday through Friday due to a significant outbreak of illness among students and staff, both school districts announced in a social media post.

"Over the past few school days, we have observed a significant increase in the number of students being sent home due to illness, leading to a rise in absenteeism," said Robertson County Superintendent, Sanford Holbrook.

Both school districts will implement Non-Traditional Instruction days from Thursday through Friday.

According to Holbrook, Robertson County Schools staff will remain available through Parent Square and email to help students and parents during the NTI days.

"A significant number of staff members are currently out due to illness, and there are not enough substitute teachers available to safely cover classrooms. This decision was made to ensure student supervision and safety while also helping to reduce the spread of illness," Middlesboro Independent Schools wrote in a social media post.

Custodial staff of both school districts will use the closure period to conduct deep sanitization of classrooms, restrooms, cafeterias and buses to ensure a safe environment when students return.

District officials are encouraging parents to use the time at home to sanitize their children's belongings and monitor for flu-like symptoms to help protect the broader community's health.

Normal in-person instruction is expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 20, pending favorable weather conditions. Parents with questions about NTI work or other concerns can contact the school districts directly for support.