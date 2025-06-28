Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Robotics competition brings teams from around the world to Kentucky Horse Park

(LEX 18) — An international robotics showdown kicked off on Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The "Run for the Robots" competition has attracted kindergarten through 12th-grade teams from eight countries and 24 states to Alltech Arena for a Kentucky Derby-themed robotics battle.

"We have 57 teams in attendance here, compete in a head to head game, alliance format with their robots," said Kelli Gowen, Kentucky FIRST Robotics Executive Director.

This premier event runs tonight from 8 to 11 p.m. and is free and open to the public, though parking fees may apply.

For more details about the competition, visit the Run for the Robots website.

