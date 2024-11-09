Rock Relief partners with Greenhouse 17 to support domestic violence victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuning up the guitar and doing sound checks, bands spent the afternoon getting ready to play under the lights for Rock Relief, and event that Ned Bellau created to help others while doing what he loves.

"Just giving back and helping other people," Bellau said. "Everybody needs help at some point in their life. So if there is a way to give back, this is my way."

Rock Relief is partnering with the nonprofit Greenhouse 17, an organization that helps domestic violence victims get their life back on track.

Something that survivor Misti Dawn knows can make a big difference.

"I'm speaking from experience," Dawn said. "You have to have hope."

When she was in a domestic violence relationship, Dawn said it took her to a dark place in her life that made her feel ashamed. Having support changed everything, she said.

"Be strong...to take care of this and I'm worth it," Dawn said. "I know that there's more to life than the dark cloud I lived under. I'm so grateful to be able to get out of the situation like that cause I know others can't."

Dawn is working to be the voice of those who can't speak up, telling everyone at Rock Relief about Greenhouse 17 and how the organization is there to help people survive domestic violence.

"A lot of women who are in domestic violence," she said. "They're very sheltered in their life. they don't have any friends, they don't have no relatives and they have no place no go. If there is an opportunity for them to escape because their life depends on it. They need an organization like Greenhouse 17 to take them in. "

The bands performing are hoping that by putting a spotlight on community resources like Greenhouse 17, more people will be able to help someone else in need.