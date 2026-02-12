Rock slide blocks North Wilderness Road near Madison County line, damages vehicle

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rock slide blocked North Wilderness Road near the Madison County line early Thursday morning, causing minor damage to one vehicle, according to the Brindle Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials reported that emergency crews responded to the scene at 1:40 a.m. after rocks fell across the roadway. One vehicle sustained minor damage and a flat tire from the debris.

Four firefighters and Engine 83 assisted the stranded motorist by changing their tire and providing scene lighting during cleanup operations, officials noted.

The roadway was temporarily blocked while crews worked to clear the rock slide and ensure safe passage for other vehicles.