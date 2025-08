(LEX 18) — Crews responded to a rock slide on West Main Street in West Liberty early Saturday morning, according to West Liberty Morgan County E-911.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 460, just past the Double Kwik intersection.

The West Liberty Fire Department has shared photos of the rock slide, showing large rocks and debris scattered across the highway.

Officials say they will provide updates on Facebook once all lanes of traffic are reopened.