Rockcastle Co. Sheriff's Office posts message to the community in 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner's disappearance

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — It’s been one month since 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner vanished without a trace from Rockcastle County, Kentucky. She was last seen on October 14 in the small community of Orlando.

Her family is desperate for answers.

“It doesn’t feel like a runaway, you know what I mean,” said Wynter’s father, Dusty Wagoner.

Wynter had been living with a foster family at the time. Her aunt, Haley Whitehead, believes a recent change in schools could have played a role.

“It’s like a cycle of emotions. One minute you’re scared, the next you’re angry. I’ve questioned everybody, every situation,” Whitehead said. “You shouldn’t have to think about all the possibilities that are out there — everything that could have happened or might be happening.”

Whitehead hopes Wynter sees a message from her family and decides to reach out.

“I just hope that if she sees this, something clicks and she’s like, ‘I need to call somebody.’ I want a little bit of hope.”

Wynter’s stepmother, Summer Engle, is holding onto optimism.

“I’m going to be positive about it because, as a mother, you know in your heart if your child’s okay. It was really unexpected, and I’m quite frustrated that she hasn’t been found yet — especially before the holidays.”

On Friday, the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators have conducted numerous interviews, reviewed surveillance footage, and continue to follow up on tips. Multiple land and drone searches have been carried out. Officials say they will not release any information that could compromise the investigation.

Her father has one plea for whoever might be responsible.

“If it’s somebody who’s afraid to let her go, just let her go. I won’t say a word to you. Just let her come home safe. I’d give my life for her. I’d switch spots in a heartbeat.”Whitehead echoed the urgency.

“I would love to just hear her voice or for her to send me a short video clip — anything. Just give me something.”Wagner describes Wynter as “nothing but an amazing person” who loved people and never bothered anyone.

“We just want her home safe.”