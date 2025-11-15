Rockcastle County High School students bring Safe Haven Baby Box to community

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rockcastle County High School students have successfully installed a Safe Haven Baby Box at Rockcastle Regional Hospital, providing a safe and anonymous option for parents in crisis to legally surrender newborn babies.

The project began in 2022 when Brooke Abney, a member of the school's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program, learned about baby boxes and their life-saving potential.

The FCCLA program at Rockcastle High came together to work on the initiative through several years of research, presentations and fundraising efforts to make the project a reality.

The Safe Haven Baby Box was officially dedicated during a ceremony held on Friday, marking the culmination of years of student-led advocacy and community support.

The baby box provides a secure, climate-controlled environment where newborns can be safely surrendered anonymously. When a baby is placed in the box, emergency responders are immediately alerted to provide medical care.