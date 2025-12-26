Rockcastle County man spreads Christmas joy with holiday light display

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 18 years Sam Hamilton has been transforming his front yard in Rockcastle County into a dazzling Christmas wonderland that draws visitors from across the region.

"It's just kept growing because the people in the community love it. We want to brighten people's life," Hamilton said.

The elaborate display has become so impressive that it can be seen throughout the entire subdivision before visitors even enter the neighborhood. The Hunt family, who used to live directly behind Hamilton and now reside half a mile away, can still catch glimpses of the holiday spectacle from their current home.

"It's part of like kind of my childhood just coming up here to see all the pretty lights and the nativity scenes and everything," said 10-year-old Kinley Hunt.

Hamilton's dedication to the display means preparation begins months in advance. This year, he started setting up in October.

The true impact of Hamilton's work became clear a few years ago when he couldn't put on the show. The community's disappointment made him realize how much the display meant to his neighbors.

"I was bummed about it myself, but then after the community let me know that they weren't too happy that we didn't do it, now, I will keep doing it because they enjoy it and that's what it's all about," Hamilton said.

Visitor feedback continues to motivate Hamilton's efforts.

"It's heartwarming to know that people enjoy coming by here and a lot of times we don't see them. But they'll send us a note afterwards or on Facebook or something say we stopped by last night we saw your lights and we love them," he said.

And the lights serve a deeper purpose beyond the entertainment.

"Jesus is the reason that we do this and the reason for the season," Hamilton said.

The Christmas light display will remain illuminated through Jan. 6.

