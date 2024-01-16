Rockcastle County judge-executive regularly joins road crews clearing snow

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Rockcastle County, the judge-executive often rides along with those crews as they clear snow, allowing him to see how they are doing firsthand.

“It also allows me when someone calls up with a concern that their road isn't being gotten to and wants to know why, and it’s always good when I can say, well I went out that road myself,” Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook Jr. said.

He says he likes the thinking that if his county workers are doing something, they shouldn't think it’s something he would not do himself. While usually in the passenger seat, sometimes he does drive one of the county's 11 plow-equipped pickup trucks himself.

They have more than 300 miles of roads to clear. Crews plowed nearly every mile on Monday, but that doesn't mean you can see blacktop. The salt does not work when it is this cold, he said.

In addition, more snow that fell Monday night into Tuesday makes things tougher.

He showed us a road that had been plowed three or four times, saying it had a packed layer of snow on it.

“But the sun is out and that will heat up the road,” he said.

The hope is that will help them to clear all the roads of snow before the next winter storm hits in a few days. In the meantime, they are already ordering more salt.

He asks people to be patient as they are working as hard as they can.

