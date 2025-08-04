Rockin Thunder River Tours affected by April floods and lock closures

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many businesses are still feeling the repercussions of the devastating floods that hit the region in April, including Rockin Thunder River Tours, based in Madison, Indiana. The company is grappling with the impact of three closed locks along the Kentucky River, which has halted its most popular boat tour to Frankfort.

Captain Paul Nicholson, the owner of Rockin Thunder River Tours, fell in love with Madison while visiting from Indianapolis. He recognized the opportunity for river tours and created a two-day tour to Frankfort after the Kentucky River Authority opened locks connecting the Ohio River to the city ten years ago.

However, the historic floods have forced Nicholson to reconsider his operations.

“Everybody knew it was coming; everybody evacuated," he explained. "We moved all of our equipment to high ground, except the Kentucky River Authority. They did not move the equipment that was vital to operate the four locks and they lost the equipment for three of the four locks that connect the Ohio River to Frankfort."

In response to the situation, the Kentucky River Authority issued a statement outlining their commitment to both protecting the river’s water supply and facilitating boat traffic.

Kinsey Woodson is the communications director for the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet & Office of Broadband Development. She sent an email saying quote:

"In April, the river and its surrounding communities experienced historic flooding. Prior to the flood, the KRA was in the process of repairing or upgrading equipment. In preparation for the flood, equipment was moved but the flooding levels were higher than anticipated and impacted the equipment despite those efforts. After the floodwater receded and debris was removed, the River Authority assessed damages and developed a plan to get the river’s four locks operational again. They are in the process of working through that plan.

Lock 4 in Frankfort was reopened with generators on June 13, 2025, with electricity restored on July 24, 2025.

All of the custom-built hydraulic pumps required to operate the locks have been replaced.

The drills used to operate the lock gates are currently being replaced/repaired.

Prior to the April floods, the KRA established a contract to repair known issues with the lock gates at locks 1 and 4. These are the two most utilized locks. This work is scheduled for late August 2025."

Nicholson pointed out that he has invested significantly in his business, including nearly half a million dollars to build a specialized boat for the Frankfort tour. Now, he faces the challenging prospect of refunding over $70,000 in reservations due to the lock closures.

“I’m a small business. It’s just me,” he explained. He expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the Kentucky River Authority regarding the status of the locks.

“The flood was an act of God, but losing equipment by the Kentucky River Authority, in my opinion, that was an act of negligence,” he added.

Nicholson said the timeline surrounding the repairs makes planning for the future difficult for his business.

“Do I spend money advertising those tours for next season and rebooking them without a timeline or a plan communicated by the Kentucky River Authority?” he questioned.