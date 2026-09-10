Ronald McDonald House Lexington launches campaign for larger facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Ronald McDonald House of Lexington has launched a major fundraising effort aimed at expanding its ability to serve families with children receiving medical treatment.

Organization leaders on Thursday announced the “Just Imagine Capital Campaign,” a project that would fund the construction of a new and larger facility for the nonprofit.

The current Ronald McDonald House of Lexington has 21 rooms available for families who need a place to stay while their children receive medical care. Leaders say the proposed new facility would nearly triple that capacity and would be designed with room for future expansion.

LEX News Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck participated in the campaign announcement.

Ronald McDonald House Lexington CEO Nate Graham said the expansion is needed as pediatric care continues to grow in the region, particularly at Kentucky Children's Hospital at UK HealthCare.

“With the growth that we're seeing in pediatric care here in Lexington, specifically with Kentucky Children's Hospital at UK HealthCare, we have to get bigger,” Graham said. “They're going to see more kids, and we need to make sure that we're here to take care of the families so that those kids can get the care that they need and the families can be close.”

The Ronald McDonald House provides lodging and support for families traveling for medical treatment, allowing them to remain near their hospitalized children during difficult times.

Leaders say they hope to break ground on the new facility by fall 2027.