Rood & Riddle co-founder Dr. Thomas Riddle dies at 74

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Dr. Thomas Riddle, a renowned equine veterinarian, horse industry advocate and co-founder of Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, has died. He was 74.

Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital announced Dr. Riddle's passing Wednesday, describing him as an important part of the practice's history and legacy.

Dr. Riddle died at his home on Sept. 20, surrounded by family, according to his obituary.

Watch: Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital helps horses in Kentucky

Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital

In 1982, Dr. Riddle and Dr. William Rood founded Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington. The practice grew into one of the world's most recognized equine veterinary hospitals, serving the horse industry in Kentucky and beyond.

Dr. Rood reflected on his longtime business partner and friend in a statement shared by the hospital.

"I was saddened to learn of Dr. Riddle's passing. I will miss Tom's wise counsel, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his gentle ways. He was the best partner, and together we accomplished more than we dreamed. Tom will be missed."

His obituary notes that he enjoyed horseback riding with his wife on their farm and spending time at the beach in South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, three children, two siblings and five grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way.

The obituary also noted that Dr. Riddle lived with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a neurological disorder that gradually affected his physical abilities and speech.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in Versailles.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Church of the Ascension in Frankfort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bluegrass chapter of the CurePSP Foundation.

