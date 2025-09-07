Roots and Heritage Festival brings culture and community together in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Festival weekend was in full swing as the Roots and Heritage Festival Marketplace drew visitors to celebrate culture, community and education in Lexington.

Visitors shopped local and regional vendors, explored cultural items, and connected with community organizations throughout the weekend event. The festival featured plenty of authentic ethnic and soul food for attendees to enjoy.

Live entertainment and educational exhibits ran all weekend long, creating a celebration where memories were made and education was at the forefront.

"We learn something from the people we interact with, and we hope they learn something from us," said Mara Chambers with the Bluegrass Medical Society. "And so we really, we were just talking how we enjoy interacting with the public and just giving them a little bit of information about healthcare and health related issues. And when we do something like this, we learn from them and hopefully again they learn from us."

The festival took place over Saturday and Sunday.