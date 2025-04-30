Route 77 near Red River Gorge to be closed more than a month

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A section of Kentucky State Route 77 near the Red River Gorge has been closed for more than two weeks after flooding caused part of the roadway to break off, forcing residents to take lengthy detours.

The closure has significantly impacted daily commutes for many Menifee County residents, adding up to an hour each way for some travelers.

"Most workers who have to use that, I hate it for them." said Rick Stiltner, Menifee County Judge Executive.

The road runs through the Red River Gorge and has been closed since flooding occurred earlier this month.

"It's a headache for my people, which creates one for me," Stiltner said.

Many residents question why repairs take so long, but Stiltner disagrees, given the circumstances.

"They've been very reactive to the road closure," Stiltner said.

The Transportation Department says they can't simply repave the road. They first need to drill steel to strengthen the embankment.

"Keep in mind too for them, this is just one of 100 road slips that's occurred because of all the rainfall," the department noted.

While the process is far from over, the county hopes the state can complete the work quickly. So visitors and residents can focus on the beauty of the Gorge rather than traffic delays.

"You know, we want to get that remedied as quickly as possible," Stiltner said.

