Rowan County assistant football coach arrested for stalking, indecent exposure

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Rowan County man is now facing charges after he "(exposed) his genitals and was playing with himself in front of several people."

According to the Owingsville Police Department, three victims were located near Kris Krolikowski's home.

Police say that the victims reported that Krolikowski "was purposely exposing himself and playing with himself to the adult victims."

One victim, an elderly woman, told police that was Krolikowski had been doing so for several months, and other witnesses confirmed that he had done so for "a long period of time."

"One elderly vicitm had reported Krolikowski also had been leaving hand written notes on her property advising her that he would be exposing himself at certain times and would instruct her what window he would be doing it at," the department reported on social media.

Krolikowski is facing three counts of second degree indicent exposure and second degree stalking.

A Rowan County officer involved in the arrest reported to LEX 18 on Friday that Krolikowski serves as a Rowan County assistant football coach, and is a member of the military.

He is not listed on the district's staff website.

