Rowan County community comes together to distribute hundreds of meals to families in need

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rowan County families lined up Saturday morning as school employees, volunteers and community members came together for a large-scale food distribution event.

"There were people here since 6:45 this morning," said Brandy Carver, Assistant Superintendent of Rowan County Schools.

The community food distribution was organized to provide relief for residents like Lenox Miller, who says every bit of help makes a difference.

"We're living paycheck to paycheck and a little bit of stuff goes a long way," Miller said.

Organizers expected to hand out over 2,200 meals to help address food insecurities and fill gaps in food assistance. Each family received five meals as volunteers loaded up carts throughout the morning.

Glen Teager, who oversees food services for Rowan County Schools, said the numbers show the significant need in the community.

"We as a school system know that we have about 1,700 families that are on SNAP benefits," Teager said.

Teager helped develop the food distribution idea about two weeks ago after recognizing increased need among working families in the area.

"When we realized that they weren't getting SNAP benefits and from my understanding that they are getting partial benefits, that's when we came together immediately and said we got to do something," Teager said. "We know we have working families trying to make ends meet, so we step up."

The organizers plan to assess the level of need in the county and are leaving the door open for additional food distributions in the future.

Miller emphasized the importance of community support like this event.

"Our community really needs more stuff like this. There are a lot of people that need help," she said

If you want to help you can donate at https://bgcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=11494

