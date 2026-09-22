$23.1 million secured in funding for Rowan County distillery project

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX News) — Eastern Light Distilling announced Tuesday it had secured a new investment for its building under construction in Morehead.

The company said the $23.1 million will make the project one of the state's largest dedicated contract distilleries.

Operations at the 50,000-sq-ft facility are set to launch in late 2027.

The company has also secured USDA-backed financing with Magnolia Bank and Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) funds via Avrio CleanFund. The cash infusion exceeds its $60 million capital stack goal.

“Achieving this defining financial milestone for Eastern Light is a strong endorsement of the enterprise we are building,” said CEO and co-founder Cordell Lawrence. “We are creating a more transparent model for whiskey brands, and with this support in place, we’re excited to fuel a distilling platform that can serve customers for years to come.”

Eastern Light Distilling was established in 2024. It hopes to drive innovation in the spirits sector to serve both domestic and international whiskey markets.