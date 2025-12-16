Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rowan County installs Kentucky's 61st Safe Haven Baby Box

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rowan County has installed Kentucky's 61st Safe Haven Baby Box, providing a secure location for parents in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender newborns.

The box is located at the Rowan County EMS building on American Legion Way. Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow parents to place newborns in a climate-controlled, secure environment that immediately alerts emergency personnel when a baby is placed inside.

Kentucky was the third state to adopt Safe Haven Baby Box legislation, expanding options for parents facing crisis situations with newborns.

Since the program began nationwide, 71 babies have been safely surrendered through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, including three in Kentucky. The boxes are part of broader Safe Haven laws that allow parents to surrender newborns without fear of prosecution.

