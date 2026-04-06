Rowan County launches 'Adopt a Dispatcher' program for 911 dispatchers

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morehead Rowan County E9-1-1 is launching a new "Adopt a Dispatcher" program to recognize the crucial work of emergency dispatchers.

The program gives the community a chance to learn who is on the line and show appreciation for the first line of communication during an emergency. Community members can participate by writing a thank-you note, putting together a care package, or making any gesture big or small.

Assistant 9-1-1 Director Kerri Moran has been a part of the center for more than eight years.

"In our world we are the first, first responders," Moran said.

Dispatchers are often the first to respond, but they rarely get the recognition they deserve. It is a sentiment shared by the first responders who work alongside them, including Morehead Firefighter Curtis Coleman.

"Dispatchers don't show up on scene. So nobody sees them. They just know it's a person on the phone. They are definitely underappreciated," Coleman said.

Dispatchers answer a wide variety of calls and provide detailed instructions to callers and first responders, helping resolve situations quickly, no matter how unusual.

"Chase a pig on Main street trying to get it back to its owner," Moran said.

When every second counts, dispatchers direct first responders in real time. During a working structure fire on West Main, dispatchers alert all available units.

"When we are on our way they will tell us exactly what is on fire. If there is any exposure, or any houses around, and how involved it is," Coleman said.

Without those details, emergencies could become deadly and cost first responders critical time.

"We would be pulling in blind without knowing what we were going into," Coleman said.

Dispatchers carry the weight of these moments so the public does not have to face them alone.

"A bad day is when… You have a parent call you and they found their child unresponsive. Most of us here are parents. It's really hard, you have to put your emotions to the side, so you can help them," Moran said.

The "Adopt a Dispatcher" program is a chance for Rowan County to say thank you to the people answering the call for those who need help. Donations can be dropped off at the Morehead Police Department at 309 W. Main Street, Morehead KY 40351.