Rumpke in Mt. Sterling opens hotline for residents reporting odor concerns near landfill

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents living near the Rumpke landfill in Mount Sterling have been reporting unpleasant odors, prompting the company to install new odor control equipment including misters and neutralizers.

Sarah Hall, who lives less than a mile from the landfill, said the smell is "kinda stinky a little bit, kinda almost like sulfur, like a smell in the air."

Hall moved to Mount Sterling from Jackson County in July and says she notices the odor about a quarter of the time.

"It's usually just the methane smell," she said.

The smell appears to be more noticeable during certain times of day and seasons. Hall reports the odor is strongest in the mornings and nighttime, and believes it's worse during winter months.

"Mostly in the wintertime it feels like the air sinks around or something," Hall said.

In response to community feedback, Rumpke has established a dedicated hotline for residents to report odor concerns. The company encourages residents to call 859-514-0830 or email montgomerycountylandfill@rumpke.com with their complaints.

"We want to hear feedback both positive and negative because it's the only way we can improve," said Kevin Hall, Rumpke communications coordinator.

The company aims to respond quickly to resident concerns and provide information about what may be causing odor issues when possible.

"Our goal is to be able to respond as quickly as possible and to be able to get information from them, and when we can...provide information to them about what may be going on," Kevin Hall said.

Rumpke officials ask residents who call in with odor concerns to provide as much detail as possible about their experience.

